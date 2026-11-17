BUDAPEST: The Total Chess World Championship Tour, the new FIDE-approved circuit created by Norway Chess and backed by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, has signaled strong interest in bringing an edition of its new tour to Dubai or Abu Dhabi. Speaking to UAE media on the sidelines of the tour’s pilot event at the Anantara New York Palace in Budapest, Total Chess CEO Kjell Madland confirmed that the organizers have already held conversations with people in the region. “Of course, Dubai is very interesting for us,” Madland said. “We have been in contact with some people, and we still want to be there. Hopefully, there is someone there who wants to do this in this area, because it’s a nice, beautiful area, and I think it’s a place that could fit very much in.” 2028: The Olympiad window With the tour’s inaugural 2027 season already largely planned, Madland pointed to the years that follow as the realistic window for a UAE stop. “2027 is maybe difficult, because we have done a lot with 2027 (already),” he said. “But for the future, after 2027, everything is possible.” That timeline places 2028 firmly in focus. Abu Dhabi will host the 47th FIDE Chess Olympiad at ADNEC from Oct. 28 to Nov. 11, 2028, putting the global chess spotlight on the UAE capital. Madland said: “I think it’s always a good momentum, and it could be a good thing to do in the same year. I think that more chess will help to grow the interest. You can see many times that this happens also in other sports.” He also opened the door to a longer-term partnership rather than a one-off visit. “When we are thinking of host cities, it’s also interesting for us to have a longer contract, not only for one year. It could be three years, five years. Then everything is easier for everyone.” The Haaland connection Haaland, who co-founded the investment company Chess Mates with Norwegian businessman Morten Borge, is a significant owner of Norway Chess. His involvement helped the organizers raise about $10 million to launch Total Chess. With Manchester City owned by Abu Dhabi, the striker offers a natural bridge between the tour and the UAE. While Madland was careful not to speak for the player’s packed schedule, he was clear about Haaland’s enthusiasm. “He’s very interested in this and what we are doing,” he said. “We know they have a very busy calendar, they are playing matches all the time. But he likes what we do, and I think he will support us if we want to go there and have a tournament.” What a host city needs Madland said a world-class hotel and venue, easy access for fans and players, and real commercial backing are the key ingredients, and that the UAE ticks all the boxes. “Dubai and Abu Dhabi, they have everything,” he said. “So, it should be easy to find good ways to do it.” The tour is built around a tiered sponsorship model, with global partners across the full annual circuit and local partners for individual stops. “One sponsor normally doesn’t pay for everything,” Madland said. “It’s possible to be a global sponsor for all four events through the year, but it’s also possible to be a local sponsor and just be a sponsor for one event.” He added that Total Chess is designed to reach beyond hardcore chess fans. “It should be something for almost everyone, not only for chess fans. They don’t need to be very good chess players to watch.” Building on the UAE’s chess story The UAE has fast become one of chess’ most active hubs. Dubai hosted the 2021 FIDE World Championship match during Expo 2020 and staged the inaugural Global Chess League in 2023, while Abu Dhabi will welcome the Olympiad in 2028, the country’s second after Dubai hosted the 1986 edition. Madland believes a Total Chess stop would add to that growth, citing the impact of Norway Chess in Stavanger. “We can see a big difference from the early stage until the last years,” he said. “There are a lot more chess players, good chess players, children playing. We have done programs with chess in schools. It’s much, much more people who are interested in chess.”

Originally published by Arab News