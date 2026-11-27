DOHA: The Saudi national basketball team regained its winning form, achieving a historic victory over its Chinese counterpart with a score of 82-80, in the match that brought them together today, Thursday, at the Al Janoub Stadium Hall in the Qatari capital, Doha, as part of the fifth window of the Asian qualifiers for the 2027 World Cup.

The Green Falcons recorded their first victory over China since 1993, and ended a series of six consecutive defeats against their opponent.

The match witnessed great excitement and fluctuations in the score, after the Chinese team finished the first period ahead with a score of 29-25, before the Green team came back in the second period and won it 23-14, ending the first half ahead 48-43.

The competition continued in the second half, with the Chinese team narrowing the gap by winning the third quarter 23-20, before the two teams tied in the fourth quarter with a score of 14-14, but the Saudi team maintained its superiority and won the match by a margin of two points.

Mohammed Al-Suwailem established himself as the star of the match, delivering a stellar performance with 20 points and 7 rebounds. The third quarter saw the ejection of Chinese player Zhou Qi for an unsportsmanlike conduct offense, while Hu Mingchuan missed a three-point attempt in the final seconds that could have changed the outcome of the game.

With this victory, the Saudi team raised its points tally to 13, with 4 wins and 5 losses, placing them sixth in Group F, while the Chinese team dropped to third place with 14 points.

The Saudi national team is preparing to play its final match in the fifth window, when it meets its South Korean counterpart next Sunday in Doha, with the ambition of continuing its positive results and strengthening its chances of competing for one of the qualifying tickets to the 2027 World Cup finals, where the top three teams from each group qualify, along with the best fourth-placed team.

Originally published by Arab News