DUBAI: Perfect Game, the world’s largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, has announced its expansion into the Gulf Cooperation Council region, naming VICE Baseball as its Country Partner for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. The announcement comes one week after Perfect Game revealed its new partnership in China, continuing the organization’s international growth. Beginning in December, VICE will roll out Perfect Game tournaments, clinics and showcases across all four countries. Dubai will host the first event, followed by a major international tournament in March 2027 that will bring together teams from around the world. VICE Baseball, a subsidiary of VICE Sports Group led by Tony Khoury, is a US-based youth baseball development organization with roots in Katy, Texas. As Perfect Game’s partner across the GCC, VICE will pair its player development experience with Perfect Game’s established tournament and scouting platform. The goal is to strengthen the region’s baseball community and give young athletes more opportunities to compete and show their skills in front of scouts. VICE’s baseball operations are led by David McDaniel, who brings more than 20 years of coaching experience. McDaniel played professionally as a catcher in the Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers organizations. He later coached with the Sugar Land Skeeters (now the Sugar Land Space Cowboys) and helped guide Texas high school teams to state championships. His approach emphasizes sound fundamentals, game awareness and leadership to prepare players for higher levels of competition. Kash Shaikh, Perfect Game’s chief marketing officer and head of international and former chairman, CEO and co-founder of Dubai-based Baseball United, said: “It’s very special to be able to bring more baseball back to Dubai, Saudi, and the surrounding GCC region. “After spending the last four years in Dubai working to build the baseball ecosystem with my previous league, I realized that we needed to do more to help a greater number of young athletes fall in love with the game. With PG and our partnership with VICE, we will now offer families across the region access to top tournaments, international events and the best baseball scouting platform in the world. There are a lot of people already doing great work in the baseball community, and we are looking forward to partnering with them to make it all happen.” Khoury said: “Our partnership with Perfect Game marks a milestone for youth baseball in the GCC. It puts a spotlight on the talent here and gives young players a new platform to compete at a higher level and showcase their skills. College coaches and professional scouts will have direct access to player profiles and stats through Perfect Game, and we expect some to attend future events in the region. That gives our players the same kind of scouting exposure as players in the U.S. We’re grateful for Perfect Game’s trust in VICE and the chance to build something lasting for players and families across the region.” VICE will work with local baseball organizations, academies and teams to build a regular event calendar and encourage participation across age groups. Showcases will give players a chance to demonstrate their skills and gain visibility through Perfect Game’s international platform. The organization’s long-term goal is a sustainable regional circuit that brings baseball communities together, raises the level of competition and gives young athletes a clearer path to advance in the sport.

Originally published by Arab News