DOHA: The coach of the French U-17 football team, Jose Alcocer, has praised the development of the sport in Saudi Arabia. His comments come ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, set to take place in Qatar from Nov. 19 to Dec. 13, in which the Saudi team will compete in Group D. The Green Falcons will kick off their U-17 World Cup campaign against Uruguay on Nov. 19, before facing France on Nov. 22. Their group stage will conclude with a match against Haiti on Nov. 25. Alcocer, on the official FIFA website, spoke about his team’s rivals in Group D and highlighted the progress of the Saudi national team in recent years. “Saudi Arabia has been doing a great job for a long time and has made great progress,” he said. “The same applies to Uruguay. Our matches against South American teams are always difficult because they are good at handling the ball.” On the French team’s tournament ambitions, Alcocer said getting through the group stage was the primary goal, although the ambition of taking the title came with participation in any tournament. “I am realistic; the first goal is to get past the group stage,” Alcocer said. “There is no easy opponent, of course. You always enter any competition with the ambition to win it, but our main goal is to deliver a performance that reflects the quality of this generation of players.”

Originally published by Arab News