ABU DHABI: Two powerful women, two different sporting worlds, and one unforgettable ride. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena traded the intensity of combat sports for the adrenaline of motorsport as she joined Emirati racing driver Amna Al-Qubaisi for a high-speed experience in a Porsche 911 GT3 RS at Yas Marina Circuit on Friday, ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated Real American Freestyle Abu Dhabi wresting showcase. With Al-Qubaisi behind the wheel and Pena riding shotgun, the two athletes took to the iconic Formula 1 circuit on Yas Island, bringing together the worlds of motorsport and mixed martial arts in a celebration of female sporting talent, determination and fearlessness. For Pena, the experience was particularly special, offering her the chance to finally experience the famous Yas Marina Circuit from inside a high-performance sports car, with one of the UAE’s leading female racing talents behind the wheel. “This was an amazing experience — a dream come true,” she said. “And to see Amna in her glory and the G-forces, it was incredible. It definitely gives me motivation to win on Saturday night.” For Al-Qubaisi, one of the UAE’s pioneering female motorsport talents, the experience was an opportunity to share her passion for racing with a fellow athlete. “It was so much fun having Julianna in the car and showing her what it feels like on the track,” she said. “We come from different sports, but we share the same passion for competition and pushing our limits. It’s always great to see women succeeding in sport, and I hope she enjoyed the ride as much as I did. I’m wishing her all the best for her RAF debut in Abu Dhabi.” With the high-speed adventure behind her, Pena now turns her attention to Etihad Arena tonight, where she will face Diana Avsaragova in a women’s middleweight crossover bout as RAF makes its Middle East debut in the UAE capital. The event will bring together some of the biggest names in wrestling and mixed martial arts, headlined by Khamzat Chimaev taking on former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman for the RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship. The star-studded card also features Arman Tsarukyan, Neiman Gracie and Urijah Faber.

Originally published by Arab News