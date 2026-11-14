ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup match today in Muscat.

Pakistan have won all four matches of this year’s Under-19 Asia Cup match and head into the final after beating India earlier in the group stage. They qualified for the final after thrashing Bangladesh by nine wickets on Thursday, while India also qualified by beating Afghanistan the same day.

Pakistan head into the match confident, winning the last three of the five matches that the two sides have played against each other.

“Final of Asian Cricket Council Under-19 Asia Cup will be played between Pakistan and India in Muscat today,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported. “The match will begin at ten in the morning.”

Pakistani fast bowler Rizwanullah was instrumental in the semifinal win against Bangladesh this week with a maiden five-wicket haul.

Pakistan openers Usman Khan and Hayam Khan then chased down the 139-run target with ease. Khan was unbeaten on 64 with seven fours and two sixes in his 54-ball knock, while Hayam made 69 off 72 with eight fours and a six.

They added 123 runs for the opening stand, before Hayam holed out off Robiul Hasan. Khan blasted a four and a six off consecutive balls to complete the chase in the 22nd over.

India beat Afghanistan the same day by eight wickets, with their captain Lakshya Raichandani guiding India’s chase of the 228-run target with an imperious 93, which included 13 fours and a six.

He put on an 117-run opening stand with Aaryavir Sehwag, who contributed with 51 off 57 balls. The Indian bowlers regularly kept taking wickets to put Afghan batters in trouble.

Ishan Sood took three wickets while Aryan Savsani picked up two. Kavya Patel, Yashbardhan Chauhan and Arjun Rajput got one wicket each.