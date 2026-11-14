DUBAI: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has welcomed plans for an FIA World Rally Championship candidate rally in Argentina next year, marking an important step towards the championship’s potential return to the country for the first time since 2019. The candidate rally is scheduled to take place in March 2027 as a round of the FIA CODASUR Rally Championship in Cordoba, a region where the FIA president secured a dominant Group N victory and finished sixth overall in the FIA WRC in 1993. Across the three-day event, FIA delegates will assess sporting operations, safety and medical arrangements, infrastructure and organizational capabilities, including the proposed stages and service park facilities, to determine its suitability to host a future FIA WRC round. Ben Sulayem, who scored his first ever WRC points with a seventh place overall finish in Argentina in 1991, said: “Argentina is a country with motorsport in its blood, passionate fans and remarkable terrain. It has an incredible rallying heritage, and I have great personal memories of competing in Cordoba. “When I visited Argentina earlier this year, I repeated my commitment to bringing world-class competition back to the country and I am proud to announce the first step to achieving that vision. “Following the historic Deal of the Century and our partnership with the new WRC Promoter, the Championship is entering a new era with increased investment and a clear vision to drive continued growth worldwide. “Securing a return to Argentina will not only deliver great excitement for fans, but it will build on the global momentum of our sport. I wish the organizing team every success as preparations get underway.” Working alongside its Member Club, the Automovil Club Argentino, and the local organizer, the FIA will use the assessment to identify any areas requiring further development to meet World Championship standards. A successful candidate rally would make Rally Argentina eligible for inclusion in the FIA WRC calendar from 2028. First held in 1980, Rally Argentina became one of the FIA World Rally Championship’s most celebrated events, renowned for its challenging gravel stages, including the iconic El Condor stage, and the extraordinary passion of its fans. With tens of thousands of spectators traditionally traveling to the mountains surrounding Cordoba, the rally developed a unique atmosphere that made it a favorite among drivers and fans alike. Its potential return in 2028, would reconnect the championship with one of rallying’s most passionate fan bases. In recent years, the FIA World Rally Championship has continued to expand its global presence, with three new events in the US, UK and Italy set to make their debut in 2027. The return of Rally Argentina in 2028 would mark another significant step in the championship’s growth, reconnecting the WRC with one of rallying’s traditional heartlands in South America and its passionate fan base, while introducing the sport to new audiences across the region and beyond. Preparations are already underway for the proposed 2028 event, with route planning exploring the potential return of celebrated stages including El Condor, while plans also include a new WRC Arena within the sporting precinct surrounding Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, incorporating the service park and entertainment for spectators.Malcolm Wilson OBE, FIA deputy president for sport, said: “Argentina has an incredible history in the FIA World Rally Championship. I have fond memories of the competition here and the extraordinary passion of the fans. “As we look to expand the WRC’s global reach, it is encouraging to see Argentina taking the first steps toward a return to the calendar.”

Originally published by Arab News