MADINAT ZAYED, UAE: The towering dunes of Liwa reshaped both the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and the fight for the 2026 rally world titles on Thursday. Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah survived late suspension damage to claim a second successive stage victory and take the overall lead, while a missed waypoint for his US rival Seth Quintero tightened the FIA world title fight with just one leg remaining. Among the motorcyclists, Michael Docherty responded emphatically to his Leg 3 disappointment with a dominant victory, but Adrien Van Beveren retained control of the rally despite two crashes and will take a 1m57s advantage over Tosha Schareina into Friday, with the FIM world title also still very much in the balance. Leg 4 Liwa Festival took the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge south from Madinat Zayed on a 353-kilometer loop, the only stage of the rally to start and finish at the same bivouac. After three days showcasing the variety of Abu Dhabi’s desert terrain, the penultimate leg brought the Desert Challenge back to the towering dunes of the Empty Quarter and the landscape that has defined the event for decades. Starting just outside Madinat Zayed, competitors followed sandy tracks winding between the dunes, along routes used by local residents to reach their farms. After a short transfer, the special resumed deep in the Empty Quarter, where the biggest dunes of the day stood between the competitors and the finish. Stretches of salt flat offered brief respite before the next climb. In the steep dunes, the challenge was to carry enough momentum through soft sand while judging the line over crests that concealed the descent on the other side. It was classic Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge terrain: one dune after another, where reading the sand, choosing the right line and knowing when to attack mattered every bit as much as outright speed. After winning Leg 3, Al-Attiyah had the dubious honor of opening the road on Thursday, but the five-time Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge winner showed little indication that the position was holding him back. Al-Attiyah and co-driver Fabian Lurquin traded times with championship leader Quintero throughout the special as the Dacia crew steadily moved towards the overall lead. Overnight leader Lucas Moraes began the day with a 6-second advantage over Al-Attiyah, but soon surrendered the lead and slipped down the order. Henk Lategan and Sébastien Loeb remained in the mix behind them as Quintero continued to press at the front. With around 70 kilometers remaining, however, the complexion of the stage changed once again. Al-Attiyah broke a rear suspension mount and was forced to nurse his damaged Dacia through the closing kilometers. Quintero looked poised to capitalize, but missed a waypoint close to the finish and lost three minutes trying to find his way back onto the route. Al-Attiyah coaxed his damaged car through the final dunes to secure another stage victory and take the overall lead, while Quintero dropped to fourth on the day and fourth overall, 7 minutes and 16 seconds behind the Qatari. By the finish, Lategan was second overall, 3:01 behind Al-Attiyah, with Loeb just four seconds further back in third. For Quintero, the more telling consequence came in the championship standings. He heads into Friday’s final stage with his FIA World Rally-Raid Championship advantage reduced to 12 points over Loeb and 14 over Al-Attiyah, who was 21 points behind the championship leader only two days ago. With a maximum 35 points available, there is precious little margin for error. The FIA world title will be decided on Friday. Mansour Al-Helei and co-driver Khalid Al-Kendi, meanwhile, continued an impressive run of their own in the SSV category, claiming a third consecutive stage victory and finishing a fine sixth overall through the dunes of the Empty Quarter. The Emirati R-X Sport crew beat Mansour’s father Yahya Al-Helei and co-driver Ali Alajmi by 27:58 to seal another team one-two. With one leg remaining, Al-Helei and Al-Kendi hold the SSV class lead and sit eighth in the overall car standings. Among the National competitors, Maksim Deikin and co-driver Kirill Izotov have led the field throughout the week in their Big Red Racing Can-Am and head into the final leg with an advantage of 1:23:37. Docherty’s response to the navigational error that had cost him dearly on Wednesday was emphatic. The South African topped the times at every checkpoint on his way to another dominant stage victory. The Rally2 rider has now won three of the five timed competitions held this week, including Sunday’s qualifying stage, and his latest success hauled him back from fifth to third overall, 7:12 behind rally leader Van Beveren.

Originally published by Arab News