WASHINGTON: The US and Saudi Arabia have launched two cooperative education initiatives that aim to develop Saudi talent in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

The American under secretary of state for public diplomacy, Sarah B. Rogers, and the Saudi education minister, Yousef Al-Benyan, who chairs the Kingdom’s Council of Universities’ Affairs, shared details of the programs on Wednesday at the US Department of State.

The University-led Networks for Innovation, Technology and Expertise will establish partnerships between universities in the two countries, linking academic institutions with industry experts to aid in the development of practical solutions in subjects including AI and cybersecurity.

The Saudi-US Graduate Talent Pipeline Program will provide targeted advice to help high-performing Saudi students secure places on US graduate programs focusing on AI and emerging technologies, to support the development of specialist skills in the Kingdom’s technology sector.

Both initiatives are funded by the US State Department and designed to connect American expertise with Saudi students and universities.

The countries said in a joint statement that the programs were designed to equip young Saudis to contribute to a knowledge-based economy, while also strengthening bilateral educational and strategic ties.

They added that the initiatives fulfilled commitments made under US-Saudi education agreements signed in 2024 and 2025. The programs are guided by the US-Saudi Strategic Artificial Intelligence Partnership and form part of broader cooperation aimed at supporting mutual economic prosperity through advanced technologies.

Educational partnerships between the US and Saudi Arabia have already helped to develop generations of Saudi business leaders and innovators, the statement added.