2-month event organized by National Center for Falcons brings together falcon trappers and buyers through competitive bidding

Center also provides veterinary services to support falcon health, welfare

RIYADH: Two juvenile peregrine falcons sold for a total of SR182,000 ($48,500) during the 14th night of the National Center for Falcons Auction 2026, which runs until Nov. 30. The event drew falconry enthusiasts, with the first bird selling for SR101,000 after bidding opened at SR50,000. Six falcon trappers had taken part in the birds’ capture in the Al-Dibdiba area. A second juvenile peregrine, caught in Al-Hunayy in Al-Ahsa by Mansour Al-Mutairi and Abdulmajeed Al-Harbi, sold for SR81,000. The auction accepts only juvenile migratory peregrines captured in Saudi Arabia. Adult peregrines and saker falcons are excluded as part of efforts to protect their populations and preserve their bloodlines. The two-month event brings together falcon trappers and buyers through competitive bidding. The center receives locally captured birds during the season, with teams operating in different regions to receive falcon owners and coordinate their participation. Services provided to trappers include arranging accommodation and transportation to the auction venue. The bidding sessions are broadcast on television and the center’s social media platforms, allowing falconers and enthusiasts who cannot attend in person to follow the proceedings. The auction has recorded several high-value sales this season. On its eighth night, a juvenile peregrine named Umm Khansar fetched SR375,000, while another bird named Al-Hilwah sold for SR221,000. Beyond its auctions, the National Center for Falcons provides veterinary services to support falcon health and welfare. These include diagnostic imaging, laboratory testing, and screening for viral and bacterial infections. Such services help falcon owners and breeders assess their birds’ health and identify potential medical concerns. The center also contributes to falcon conservation through initiatives such as falcon release programs and research. These efforts aim to protect wild falcon populations and support the preservation of falcon species in Saudi Arabia.