ISLAMABAD: “Terrorist attacks” in Pakistan dropped by 37 percent in October, a report an Islamabad-based think tank said on Sunday, citing notable improvement in the country’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces in terms of security.

Pakistan has been grappling with twin insurgencies in KP and Balochistan, both bordering Afghanistan, in recent months. It has seen an uptick in militant attacks in the provinces since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan-based militants of attacking law enforcers and civilians in its areas. It also alleges that these groups are facilitated by the Afghan government, charges that Kabul denies.

As per a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the country experienced 143 “terrorist attacks” during October, compared with 226 in September.

“Pakistan witnessed a significant improvement in several key security indicators during October 2026, with terrorist attacks declining by 37 percent, deaths resulting from these attacks falling by 57 percent, and injuries decreasing by 71 percent compared with September,” the PICSS said.

As per the PICSS data, “terrorist attacks” claimed 111 lives in October, compared with 260 in September, representing a reduction of 57 percent. The number of people injured in these attacks dropped even more sharply, the think tank noted, from 242 to just 69, declining by 71 percent.

The report further said attacks and security forces’ counterterrorism operations collectively resulted in 272 deaths and 71 injuries in October.

Fifty-three security forces personnel, five peace committee members, 45 civilians, and 169 militants were killed. The injured included 29 security forces personnel, 11 peace committee members, and 31 civilians.

“Suicide attacks declined sharply during October, with PICSS recording only one such incident, compared with three in September,” the PICSS said.

It said the lone suicide attack in October did not cause any deaths or injuries. In contrast, the three suicide attacks recorded in September, including two vehicle-borne attacks, had resulted in 45 deaths and 138 injuries.

On counterterrorism, the report said security forces continued security operations across the country. According to PICSS, these operations resulted in the killing of 156 militants and the arrest of seven suspected militants during October. Two security forces personnel and three civilians lost their lives during these operations, while two security forces personnel were injured.

Attacks declined by 46 percent in Balochistan, from 132 in September to 71 in October. Fatalities from these attacks dropped from 136 to 44, representing a reduction of approximately 68 percent, while injuries declined from 63 to 37, a decrease of 41 percent.

Separately, security forces’ operations in Balochistan resulted in the killing of 79 militants. Three civilians lost their lives and two security forces personnel were injured during these operations.

KP, excluding the formerly federally administered tribal areas, also witnessed a substantial improvement, the report said. PICSS recorded 40 “terrorist attacks” in October, compared with 58 in September, representing a decline of 31 percent.

Deaths from these attacks decreased from 90 to 38, a reduction of approximately 58 percent, while injuries fell from 165 to 19, an improvement of 88 percent. Counterterrorism operations in the area resulted in the killing of 42 militants, while two security forces personnel lost their lives.

Punjab witnessed two “terrorist” attacks during October, compared with none in September. These incidents resulted in four deaths but no injuries. Sindh recorded no attacks during the month.

Despite the overall improvement, the report said kidnappings emerged as a “serious” security concern, particularly in Balochistan.

“PICSS recorded 88 people kidnapped in terrorist incidents nationwide during October, compared with 72 in September, an increase of 22 percent,” it said.

“This was the highest monthly kidnapping figure recorded during the preceding 12 months.”

Pakistan regularly carries out counterterror operation in KP, Balochistan and other parts of the country. Its military has vowed to continue security operations until militants are not completely eliminated.