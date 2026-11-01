ISLAMABAD: One person was killed while 18 were injured this week in a stampede during a wedding event of a TikTok star in Pakistan’s eastern city of Sialkot, police said this week, booking organizers for violating safety standard operating procedures.

The incident took place on Saturday night as a large crowd assembled for the wedding ceremony of Muhammad Ansar Jatt, who uses the alias of “Mr. Pattlo” on TikTok, at the Faraz Cricket Ground on Daska Road.

Police said that as per preliminary investigations, event organizers invited a large number of people by advertising prize draws for motorcycles, cars and other valuable items at the event through social media. During the event, police said an announcement made over the loudspeaker asked participants to enter the ground simultaneously, triggering a stampede.

“Tragically, one citizen Aqeel, son of Bashir Ahmed, lost his life in the incident while 18 others sustained injuries,” police said in a press release on Saturday.

The injured individuals were provided medical assistance and have been discharged from hospitals, police said. The stampede disrupted traffic on the main Daska-Sialkot road, while incidents of disorder and damage to public property were also reported, it added.

Cases have been registered against nine individuals, including Jatt, the ground owner, other organizers and 40 to 45 unidentified security guards, police said. Suspects have been charged under sections 322, 431, 440, 188, 109, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code, as well as Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

“The charges include violations of safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) and permit conditions,” the statement said.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, while raids are being carried out to apprehend the others, police said.

Jatt has over 814,000 followers on video-sharing platform TikTok from his “Mr Pattlo” account and has also garnered over 33.7 million likes on the platform.