- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Washington willing to play its role in reducing Pak-Afghan tensions
- Pakistan says talks must be based on commitment by Afghan authorities on taking action against militants
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson said on Sunday that Islamabad will welcome efforts by the US or other friendly countries to facilitate dialogue with Afghanistan, stressing that talks must be based on a commitment by Kabul to take “verifiable action” against militants.
The foreign office spokesperson’s comments came a day after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is ready to play a “productive role” in reducing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. The US official said at the G-20 foreign ministers’ conference on Saturday that Washington has heard Pakistan’s concerns about cross-border militant attacks and does not want it to suffer from acts of “terrorism.”
Tensions persist between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the former blaming the latter for facilitating militant attacks against Pakistani law enforcers and civilians. Afghanistan denies its soil is used for attacks against Pakistan. Existing tensions have triggered fierce border clashes between the neighbors this year, with Pakistan carrying out airstrikes against Afghan cities, including Kabul.
“Pakistan would welcome sincere efforts by friendly countries, including the United States, to facilitate dialogue with Afghanistan,” foreign office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan told Independent Urdu.
However, Khan said meaningful talks should be based on a “clear commitment” by Afghan authorities on taking concrete, sustained and verifiable action against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army and other “terrorist groups” operating from Afghan soil.
“Pakistan remains open to constructive engagement, provided it leads to tangible outcomes addressing our legitimate security concerns,” he said.
‘NORMAL RELATIONS’
Separately, Pakistan’s information ministry said on Saturday that the Afghan government’s refusal to address cross-border “terrorism” is the main obstacle in restoration of “normal relations” between Kabul and Islamabad.
The information ministry was responding to a video statement from Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who said efforts from mediating countries and Kabul had failed to resolve tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Speaking to an Afghan media outlet, Mujahid had said that Islamabad lacks the “necessary readiness” to peacefully resolve its disputes with Kabul.
“The Taliban regime’s persistent refusal to address terrorism remains the principal obstacle to normal relations,” Pakistan’s information ministry said.
“Shifting blame, making hollow assurances and questioning Pakistan’s policies will neither resolve the crisis nor absolve Kabul of its responsibilities.”
Pakistan says around 4,700 of its nationals have been killed in over three years in militant attacks that originated in Afghanistan. Kabul denies this.