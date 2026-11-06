The exhibition is designed to provide an engaging experience for visitors, with booths offering a range of interactive activities that help people to understand the key issues and nurture a strong cybersecurity culture

RIYADH: The Guard Your Cyberspace exhibition opened on Thursday at the Sports Boulevard in Riyadh. Organized by the National Cybersecurity Authority, the three-day event is part of an annual campaign designed to raise public awareness and promote safe online practices. The exhibition is designed to provide an engaging experience for visitors, with booths offering a range of interactive activities that help people to understand the key issues and nurture a strong cybersecurity culture. The event is held in cooperation with the Sports Boulevard Foundation and sponsored by the Saudi Information Technology Co.