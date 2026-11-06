Discussions focused on easing regional tensions

Qatar is involved in mediation efforts for a comprehensive agreement

WASHINGTON: The US and Iran are edging toward a potential breakthrough in efforts to end their war, with Tehran showing a willingness to discuss issues related to its nuclear program that were previously off the table, according to a diplomat with knowledge of the talks. Bloomberg reported on Friday that Iran is studying proposals related to its atomic activities that were presented by chief mediator Qatar, according to the diplomat, who asked not to be identified. The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President Donald Trump discussed during a phone call on Friday the diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region. The two discussed in particular Qatar’s mediation efforts aimed at reaching “a comprehensive agreement that ends the crisis and achieves security and stability in the region,” a statement from Doha said. Sheikh Tamim "emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and embracing diplomacy." An Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday that Tehran had sent a proposal regarding the nuclear file to the United States through Qatar, noting that the discussion of this proposal would not take place until Washington meets seven Iranian demands. He added that Washington is currently reviewing this proposal. Tehran demands, among other conditions, the lifting of US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and compensation for the war, while Washington insists that nuclear issues must be part of any preliminary negotiations. The intense diplomacy comes after warnings from the White House that Trump was weighing a fresh round of strikes against Iran. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a round of phone calls with Arab countries. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stressed the need to prioritize diplomatic solutions during a discussion with Araghchi, on Thursday.Abdelatty urged all sides to display flexibility and compromise to reach a political solution and avoid further escalation, an Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.On Friday, Araghchi held phone calls with his Iraqi and Tunisian counterparts to outline diplomatic progress aimed at easing tensions in the region. Earlier this week, he talked with Turkiye and Gulf leaders about regional developments and securing freedom of maritime navigation. Iran lashed out at Arab countries with missile and drone attacks after the US and Israel launched the war in February.Tehran also attempted to block the Strait of Hormuz - the key shipping route for Gulf energy exports. The war has become focused on vessels passing through the waterway but Trump had said he was considering reverting to the type of airstrikes on iran seen in the earlier stages of the conflict.