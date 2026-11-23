RIYADH: Hidden among the misty highlands of Aseer, where monsoon clouds drift across terraced mountainsides, one of Saudi Arabia’s most distinctive natural landmarks has gained international recognition. Soudah Waterfall, a year-round cascade tucked into the Kingdom’s highest mountain region, has been added to the Ramsar List of Wetlands of International Importance, becoming only the second site in Saudi Arabia to receive the designation. The announcement, made by the National Center for Wildlife and Soudah Development, highlights growing efforts to safeguard some of the Kingdom’s most ecologically significant landscapes as environmental conservation takes on a larger role under Vision 2030. Perched more than 2,400 meters above sea level in the Soudah highlands, the waterfall is a rarity in Saudi Arabia, where permanent mountain waterways are uncommon. Known locally as Wadi Al-Aziza, the site spans around 30 hectares and is centered on a dramatic 600-meter rocky gorge fed by perennial springs and pools. The landscape is shaped by moisture carried inland by seasonal southwestern monsoon winds, creating pockets of greenery and wet habitats that stand in striking contrast to the region’s better-known arid environments. That unique setting has helped turn the area into a biodiversity hotspot. Scientists regard the site as particularly important because it lies where the Paleotropical and Afrotropical floristic zones overlap, creating conditions that support a rich mix of plant and animal life, including rare and endemic species. But the significance of Soudah Waterfall extends beyond its ecological value. The surrounding mountains bear traces of centuries of human history, including traditional agricultural terraces carved into the slopes and the historic Abo Sarrah Palaces, which date back more than 1,000 years and stand just a short distance from the gorge. Together, they tell the story of a long relationship between local communities and the landscape, where generations developed farming practices adapted to the rugged terrain while helping preserve natural resources. The Ramsar designation places the site among wetlands recognized internationally for their environmental importance. Wetlands play a critical role in supporting wildlife, regulating water systems and storing carbon, while also helping communities sustain agriculture, fisheries and tourism. As part of efforts to protect the newly listed site, the National Center for Wildlife has developed a 10-year conservation strategy in cooperation with Soudah Development and other stakeholders. The plan includes habitat restoration, sustainable water-resource management, invasive species control, climate adaptation measures, scientific monitoring and community engagement programs. The designation comes at a time when wetlands worldwide are facing mounting pressure. According to figures cited by the center, around 411 million hectares of wetlands have disappeared globally since 1970, while more than a quarter of species that depend on wetland ecosystems are at risk of extinction. Against that backdrop, conservationists say protecting places such as Soudah Waterfall is becoming increasingly important, not only for biodiversity but also for preserving cultural landscapes shaped by people and nature over centuries. For visitors to the mist-covered peaks of Aseer, the designation offers fresh recognition of what locals have long known: that amid the Kingdom’s mountains lies a rare oasis where flowing water, wildlife and history converge.