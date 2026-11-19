Scheme aims to transform academic ideas into innovative solutions that support country’s digital transformation

Idea reflects Kingdom’s commitment to ‘harness AI as a driver of economic diversification,’ cybersecurity professor says

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and AI Authority has launched its Year of Artificial Intelligence initiative with the aim of spreading information about new technologies, promoting their responsible use and developing national skills. The scheme will be run in collaboration with universities across the country and comprise seminars, panel discussions, workshops and consultations. The authority said that the initiative would help to transform academic ideas into innovative solutions that supported the Kingdom’s digital transformation and strengthen its global leadership in data and AI, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Muhammad Khurram Khan, a cybersecurity professor at King Saud University, said: “The designation of 2026 as the Year of AI marks an important milestone in Saudi Arabia’s journey toward becoming a globally competitive, knowledge-based economy. “It reflects the Kingdom’s commitment under Vision 2030 to harness AI as a driver of economic diversification, technological advancement and sustainable development.” More importantly, the initiative highlighted the country’s ambition to move beyond simply adopting AI technologies and toward developing homegrown capabilities, fostering innovation and contributing to the global AI landscape, he told Arab News.“One of the most significant aspects of this SDAIA initiative is its potential to strengthen the link between academic research and real-world industrial applications. Saudi universities have a wealth of research talent, scientific expertise and promising ideas that could address challenges across various sectors,” Khan said. “Stronger collaboration between universities, SDAIA, government institutions and the private sector can help transform promising research projects into market-ready technologies, intellectual property, startups and innovative products that address both national priorities and global challenges.“Equally important is investing in human capital through specialized education, research opportunities, interdisciplinary collaboration and practical AI training,” he said. “Developing the next generation of Saudi AI researchers, engineers and entrepreneurs will be essential to building sustainable national capabilities and strengthening the Kingdom’s competitiveness in the global AI ecosystem.“Ultimately, the ambition should go beyond adopting and deploying AI solutions to creating indigenous technologies, generating intellectual property and producing globally competitive innovations. “By strengthening research, development and innovation, this initiative can accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation, create high-value economic opportunities and position Saudi Arabia as a leading international hub for AI research and innovation,” Khan said. Umm Al-Qura University, which is involved in the scheme, said on X that it was “honored to partner with SDAIA to implement the initiative across universities in the Kingdom, with the aim of raising awareness, building national capabilities and fostering innovation within the university community.” Saudi Arabia designated 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence, underlining the Kingdom’s emergence as a global hub for data and AI, driven by the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia was the first Arab nation to join the Global Partnership on AI and in September became the first to host the UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI.