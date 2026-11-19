RIYADH: Boulevard World has introduced four new cultural zones representing Uzbekistan, the Netherlands, Portugal and Yemen, expanding its growing lineup of international experiences as part of Riyadh Season 2026. The latest additions further enhance Boulevard World’s appeal as one of Riyadh Season’s prominent entertainment destinations, allowing visitors to explore different cultures through architecture, art, heritage, cuisine, shopping and entertainment, all in one place. The Uzbekistan zone transports visitors to the historic cities of the Silk Road, drawing on the country’s distinctive architectural and artistic traditions. Intricate, blue-toned ornamentation and suzani embroidery motifs feature throughout the experience, reflecting Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage and centuries-old craftsmanship. The setting offers visitors a glimpse into the country’s historic cities and their enduring artistic identity. Portugal’s zone brings a taste of Lisbon to Boulevard World, with colorful streets and architectural details inspired by the Portuguese capital. Visitors can encounter the country’s iconic azulejo tiles, recognized for their intricate decorative patterns and strong connection to Portuguese identity, alongside the soulful melodies of fado, introducing them to some of Portugal’s most distinctive artistic traditions. Meanwhile, the Netherlands zone takes visitors through some of the country’s most recognizable visual landmarks, including traditional windmills, canals and tulip fields. The setting blends familiar European architecture with contemporary elements, creating an immersive introduction to Dutch culture while capturing the visual character of its landscapes and cities. Yemen’s zone highlights the country’s longstanding architectural and artistic heritage, incorporating distinctive colors, traditional buildings and decorative details. The experience reflects Yemen’s rich history and the diversity of its cultural traditions, offering visitors an introduction to elements of its architectural identity. The four new zones join an existing lineup representing countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, India and China, among others. Together, the zones allow visitors to journey between different parts of the world while experiencing elements of their cultures without leaving Riyadh. Beyond its international zones, Boulevard World offers attractions catering to different ages and interests. Visitors can enjoy rides and adventure experiences, live entertainment, restaurants and cafes, retail outlets and dedicated spaces for families and children.