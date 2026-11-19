RIYADH: We don’t know a single person who won’t benefit from a day of rest and restoration — and we have found the perfect place to do that. The Spa at the Radisson Collection Residences is a refined wellness sanctuary designed to restore balance, strengthen vitality and elevate your lifestyle. The health club, for both women and men, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring a comfortable and private workout experience. Guests can unwind in the tranquil treatment rooms of the spa, enjoy the soothing sauna and steam room, or take a dip in the pool. We were mainly looking for a nice pool to squeeze in a last dose of sun before the summer ends, and we found it to be the perfect semi-private space to do that. Since the property is relatively new, it isn’t overcrowded on the weekend like other accessible pools around Riyadh. Opt for a sunbed or relax over a cup of coffee at their lounge seating — the space is lovely, whether you are looking for a bit of sun or just a nice view overlooking their glistening pool. We had our lunch poolside from The Boulevard, one of the three restaurants on site, which offers an all-day dining selection. We went for the halloumi on fruit salad for a healthy but filling meal as we enjoyed our day of rest and relaxation. For a sweet pick-me-up, the iced caramel cloud feels like a treat while also giving you that caffeine fix. The downside is that the dining is pricier than expected; a SR50 ($13) coffee is a bit much, even for Riyadh’s market. The pool space also offers unconventional classes at times, such as aquasculpt; a full-body water workout class taught on mats that float across the swimming pool to help with mobility, strength and conditioning. At the health club, which overlooks some of Riyadh’s most iconic landmarks, such as Al-Faisaliah and Kingdom towers, other classes are offered daily, spanning Pilates, aerobics and Zumba. The health club also offers access to the sauna, steam room and jacuzzi. If you are not looking for an overnight stay, access to the pool is SR200 per person, and gym fees depend on the facilities you are looking for. After a day at the pool or gym, indulge in one of their spa services; from aromatherapy to deep muscle release, relaxation massage or detoxifying massage, the experience will give you the relaxation you need, starting from SR500 for a 60-minute service. You could also opt for one of their many facial and body treatments, which include uncommon treatments such as prodigy oxygenation and thalassotherapy. They also offer refined services for perfectly groomed hands and feet, and salon services for both men and women.