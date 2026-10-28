The ministers condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and Islamic holy sites

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and his Malaysian counterpart Mohamed Khaled Nordin on Wednesday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation. During a phone call, the two ministers reviewed regional developments and condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and Islamic holy sites, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The talks came amid continued Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including recent attempts to target the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Malaysia has previously expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the attacks, reaffirming its support for measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents.