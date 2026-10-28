Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed condolences to Spain following incident that killed at least 64 people

His condolences were conveyed during a phone call with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan offered condolences to Spain on Wednesday after a collision between two high-speed trains near Toledo killed at least 64 people. In a phone call with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Prince Faisal expressed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Spain and extended condolences to the victims’ families as well as the Spanish government and people, the Saudi Press Agency reported. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery. Early on Wednesday, rescue workers searched the wreckage for more bodies following Spain’s second deadly rail accident this year. Several carriages of one train remained on an elevated section of track, while at least three had plunged down an embankment, Reuters reported.