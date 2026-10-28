ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed strengthening defense cooperation on Wednesday, an official statement said, as the allies pursue closer security coordination amid Houthi attacks on the Kingdom and diplomatic efforts to contain regional conflict.

The countries signed a bilateral defense agreement in 2025, followed by the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement with Türkiye this August. The trilateral pact treats an armed attack on one member as an attack on all three.

Senior Pakistani, Saudi and Turkish officials met Iranian leaders in Tehran on Monday amid fears of renewed large-scale fighting between Iran, Israel and the United States. The four countries agreed to continue regional security dialogue, but announced no specific measures to address the fighting or a date for another meeting. Saudi Arabia said the talks sought to de-escalate tensions and strengthen regional stability.

“Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral defense cooperation and enhance the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” said a statement after Saudi Ambassador Dr. Rajeh Tami Albugamy met Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif at his office in Islamabad.

The readout said the meeting reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to deepening their strategic partnership.

The diplomatic activity comes as the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February has spread across the region. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia, threatening civilian infrastructure, energy facilities and shipping.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s military confirmed the deployment of forces to Saudi Arabia under the Makkah pact, following consultations among the three allies on threats facing the Kingdom.