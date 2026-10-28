ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday underscored the critical role that the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA) plays in promoting lasting peace in the region, as Islamabad continues with its diplomatic efforts to ensure permanent peace in the Middle East.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the MJDA in August as regional tensions surge in the Middle East. Geopolitical tensions soared when the US and Israel attacked Iran in February this year, prompting Tehran to respond by targeting US military bases and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf region. The conflict has recently spread to Saudi Arabia, with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels regularly attacking civilian infrastructure in the Middle East.

The Makkah defense pact stipulates that an attack against any of the three nations will be considered an attack against all of them. Pakistan has warned the Houthi rebels against desisting from attacking the Kingdom, vowing to safeguard its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Dar, who also serves as Pakistan’s foreign minister, met Lt. Gen. (retired) Nauman Mahmood, the first secretary general of the Makkah defense alliance.

“DPM/FM highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts for regional and international peace and stability,” the foreign office said. “And underscored the critical role of the Makkah Alliance for Defense in helping promote lasting peace in the region.”

Mahmood, a veteran military officer known for his strategic expertise, was chosen as the alliance’s first secretary-general and appointed for a three-year term. Pakistan has repeatedly said the pact is defensive in nature and not against any country.

The development takes place as Pakistan strives with regional powers Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and others to ensure lasting peace in the region. Senior defense officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye met Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday to discuss peace efforts.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, participated in the meeting.

While talks remain stalled between the US and Iran, a news report in Reuters reported that Iran is considering a new draft deal presented by Qatari mediators to end the US-Israeli war and is expected to respond by the end of the week.

The proposal was presented to Tehran on Sunday, Reuters quoted an Iranian official as saying, amid concerns that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could resume attacks on Iran this week.