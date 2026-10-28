KARACHI: Pakistan received 51,000 tons of imported wheat on Wednesday as rising costs of its staple food compound an energy-price shock from the US-Iran war, increasing pressure on households and complicating efforts to contain inflation.

The South Asian country is heavily dependent on imported fuel, leaving it exposed to disruptions in Gulf energy supplies. Domestic wheat supply problems have added another source of price pressure, threatening purchasing power as the economy gradually recovers.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 12 percent on Monday, identifying elevated energy and wheat prices as major contributors to September’s higher-than-expected inflation of 10.3 percent.

“The geared vessel MV GOKOVA M, carrying a declared manifest of 51,000 metric tons of wheat, was allocated Berths 16 and 17 and arrived at Karachi Port at 1225 hours on 28 October 2026,” Karachi Port Trust said.

A second vessel, MV GREAT RAINBOW, carrying approximately 59,132 tons, is expected on November 3, taking the combined cargo volume to more than 110,000 tons.

The government said this week it could arrange imports of up to 550,000 tons depending on provincial requirements. It maintained that domestic stocks were sufficient and blamed recent price increases on market manipulation.

KPT did not identify the importer, the wheat’s origin or its destination. Its statement did not establish whether the shipments were part of the government’s proposed import arrangements or when the grain would reach consumers.