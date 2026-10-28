King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences to Spain’s King Felipe VI

Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed condolences to Spain during a phone call with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent separate cables of condolences to Spain’s King Felipe VI after a high-speed train collision south of Madrid killed 68 people. “We extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to your majesty, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people. We wish the injured a speedy recovery and pray that you may be spared any further misfortune,” King Salman said. The crown prince sent a similar message. Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan offered his condolences during a phone call with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. Prince Faisal expressed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Spain and extended condolences to the victims’ families as well as the Spanish government and people, the Saudi Press Agency reported. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery. Rescue workers searched the wreckage through the day for survivors and bodies following Spain’s second deadly rail accident this year. The country’s transport minister said the accident happened after a Renfe service was authorised to proceed despite an active red signal due to a stationary train ahead.Oscar Puente told reporters in Madrid that the red signal was issued due to a computer communications failure, which automatically stopped traffic, but an erroneous decision was then taken to restart the Renfe train.