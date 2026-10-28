The ministers condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and Islamic holy sites

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Wednesday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation with his Kuwaiti and Malaysian counterparts. During a phone call, Prince Khalid and Mohamed Khaled Nordin of Malaysia reviewed regional developments and condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and Islamic holy sites, the Saudi Press Agency reported. In a separate phone call, Prince Khalid discussed regional developments and defense cooperation with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The two ministers reaffirmed Saudi Arabia and Kuwait’s solidarity in addressing shared security challenges and threats to their stability. The talks came amid continued Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's economic and vital infrastructure, including recent attempts to target the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.