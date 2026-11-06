The minister said that the historical and fraternal ties between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye should serve as a model for constructive cooperation across various fields

ANKARA: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud met his Turkish counterpart, Mustafa Ciftci, in Ankara on Thursday. The pair discussed the importance of boosting security cooperation between the two countries, with the prince emphasizing the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The minister said that the historical and fraternal ties between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye should serve as a model for constructive cooperation across various fields.