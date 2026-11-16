RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched the Environmental Balance Campaign as part of its Environmental Awareness Initiative. Taking the slogan “Balance Connects Us,” the campaign runs until Nov. 29 and includes agencies and centers across the environmental sector, government entities, private and nonprofit organizations, and members of the public. It is based on a national vision that recognizes environmental protection as a shared responsibility, with the ministry and its specialized centers working together to protect natural resources and maintain ecological balance. Their efforts aim to unify awareness messages, support Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Environment Strategy, preserve natural resources and reduce pollution. The campaign promotes responsible environmental practices and the protection of natural, wilderness and coastal areas, highlighting the links between environmental elements. Key issues include wildlife and sustainable fishing, vegetation cover and habitat restoration, marine ecosystems, coral reefs and sea turtles, infrastructure and environmental stewardship, waste management and the circular economy, weather and climate monitoring, and environmental solutions and financing. The ministry called on government agencies, educational institutions, private sector and nonprofit organizations, and the public to support the campaign through digital platforms and on-the-ground initiatives. It stressed that preserving environmental balance was a shared responsibility requiring collective efforts to achieve environmental goals and sustain the Kingdom’s natural resources.