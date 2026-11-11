A mobile primary healthcare clinic provided over 2,300 consultations to displaced people at Al-Firdous Camp in Aden from mid-September to early November

ADEN: As part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, a mobile primary healthcare clinic operated by Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital in Aden provided more than 2,300 consultations to displaced people at Al-Firdous Camp in Al-Buraiqa from mid-September to early November. The services form part of the program’s efforts to operate the hospital and manage its services, improve healthcare access, and support vulnerable groups and displaced families. The clinic, based at the camp, averaged about 64 consultations each day. Services included medical examinations, diagnosis, treatment, primary healthcare, infection control, chronic disease monitoring and the dispensing of 2,192 prescriptions. The clinic also activated an emergency referral plan to transfer patients requiring specialized care to Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital for further treatment by specialist medical staff. Maternal and child healthcare was also provided, including 711 consultations for children under 15. Women accounted for 53 percent of all consultations. The clinic recorded 625 consultations for infectious diseases and 82 for chronic conditions. Services included diagnosing and treating respiratory and gastrointestinal infections and monitoring conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and asthma. Through the program, Saudi Arabia continues to support Yemen’s healthcare sector with development projects and initiatives, including building, equipping and operating hospitals and medical centers, and training healthcare personnel. The program encompasses more than 40 development projects and initiatives and supports 30 medical facilities across 13 Yemeni governorates. It aims to improve the healthcare system’s efficiency and capacity to meet growing demand. Healthcare support is part of a broader effort involving 300 development projects and initiatives implemented by the program across 16 Yemeni governorates. These cover eight key sectors: education, healthcare, energy, water, transportation, agriculture and fisheries, development programs, and strengthening the Yemeni government’s capacity.