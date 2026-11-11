ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was taken to a government hospital for eye treatment early Wednesday, according to an official statement, marking his first visit to the facility since his party’s administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was suspended following the imposition of governor’s rule in October.

The 74-year-old opposition leader was brought from Adiala Jail in the neighboring garrison city of Rawalpindi to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) overnight on Nov. 10-11, where doctors administered an injection to treat a recurring eye condition, hospital authorities said.

“His vital parameters were found to be normal. He was clinically stable, and his general physical examination was normal,” PIMS said in a statement.

The hospital confirmed Khan underwent an intravitreal anti-VEGF injection — a targeted treatment used for retinal conditions — after giving informed consent. He was discharged at approximately 2:30 a.m. with instructions for follow-up care. Khan has previously been treated for central retinal vein occlusion in his right eye, a condition that can severely impair vision.

The overnight hospital visit comes months after Khan’s last medical examination at PIMS in August, when the government bypassed a Supreme Court order directing his transfer to the private Shifa International Hospital, citing security concerns. Khan’s medical care and access to family and personal doctors have remained a major flashpoint between his party and the government in recent months.

In a statement issued Wednesday, PTI questioned the transparency of the overnight procedure and raised fresh concerns over Khan’s health and the quality of care provided in custody.

“The state bears full responsibility for his safety and well-being. His family, personal doctors and legal team must be given immediate and unrestricted access,” the party said, adding that transparent reporting and health care access were “non-negotiable.”

A day before the visit, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram expressed concerns over Khan’s health, claiming that the former premier’s blood pressure had spiked to 192. The claim couldn’t be independently verified. Akram called for the immediate implementation of an August 18 Supreme Court order concerning Khan’s medical treatment, demanding his transfer to Shifa International Hospital under the supervision of personal physicians.

The government has not responded to the latest allegations but has maintained that Khan is receiving appropriate medical care in custody.

Khan, who led Pakistan to its only 50-over cricket World Cup title in 1992, served as prime minister from 2018 until his removal through a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022.

He has been imprisoned since August 2023 following a series of convictions and legal proceedings that he says are politically motivated. His party rejects the charges and describes his continued detention as political victimization, allegations the government denies.