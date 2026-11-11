RIYADH: From Gulf theater productions and international cultural performances to traditional Saudi arts, Riyadh Season 2026 is showcasing a diverse entertainment program across the capital, with more attractions set to open throughout November. The seventh edition of Riyadh Season, which began on Oct. 21, features performances by leading Gulf and Arab artists alongside international cultural attractions. Boulevard City has emerged as one of Riyadh Season’s main theatrical destinations, hosting Gulf and Egyptian productions that explore social and personal issues through comedy, music and live performances. The theatrical program began on Oct. 22 at Bakr Al-Sheddi Theater with a social comedy about a man navigating changes in his relationships as he turns 50. The production was extended until Oct. 31 following strong audience demand. Mohammed Al-Ali Theater also hosted the Egyptian comedy “Ana Mesh Arefni,” followed by “Al-Sada Al-Aadaa,” which ran from Nov. 5-9. Upcoming productions include “Fi Hetta Tania,” running from Nov. 11-15 at Bakr Al-Sheddi Theater, and “Elmi Oloum,” opening at Mohammed Al-Ali Theater on Nov. 13 for a four-day run. On Nov. 19, Boulevard City’s Global Theater will welcome “Dukkan Al-Alab,” a family production combining music, dance and adventure. Other productions scheduled throughout the season include “Al-Dinosaur” and “Eamel Maarouf,” while December’s lineup features “Prince of the World,” “Sakk Ala Weladak,” “The Duet,” “Al-Omda” and “Al-Diva.” Beyond the theaters, Boulevard World, which opened on Oct. 30, offers visitors an opportunity to experience traditions from different countries through folk performances, music, traditional costumes, architecture and international cuisine. The entertainment zone features cultural experiences inspired by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Japan, China, India, Morocco, Spain and Mexico, among other countries. Visitors can explore traditional markets, watch roaming performers and discover artistic traditions representing cultures from Asia, Europe, Africa and the Arab world. Saudi heritage is also taking center stage at the Winter Al-Deera zone, which opened in early November. The destination combines traditional markets, historic squares, folk performances and handicrafts with contemporary cultural and entertainment activities. Activities are taking place across Al-Muaiqiliya and Al-Qaisariya squares, as well as Al-Deera’s traditional gathering spaces and theater, highlighting Riyadh’s cultural identity and architectural heritage. Music remains another major attraction of this year’s season. Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker returned to the stage with his “Return of the Absent” concerts on Oct. 22 and 23 at Abu Bakr Salem Theater in Boulevard City, drawing large audiences. Saudi singer Abadi Al-Johar performed at Mohammed Abdu Arena on Nov. 6 in a concert titled “Artistic Session,” featuring a selection of his best-known songs. Saudi star Rashed Al-Majed is scheduled to perform at Mohammed Abdu Arena on Nov. 12 and 14. The second concert was announced following strong demand and the sellout of tickets for the first performance. The season’s entertainment offerings will expand further with the opening of Wonder Garden on Nov. 18. The family-oriented attraction will feature roaming performances, visual effects, music and lighting installations, creating an interactive environment combining fantasy, movement and live entertainment. Riyadh will also host the Ethnosport Cultural Festival from Nov. 19-28, bringing traditional sports and cultural performances from Turkiye and other countries to the Saudi capital. The event will feature folk music, traditional dances, handicrafts and interactive cultural activities, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the historical and social traditions of participating nations.