In the exhibition titled “Diriyah: Past and Present,” the ambassador showcased the Kingdom’s historic birthplace through his eyes.

RIYADH: Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, unveiled 18 paintings of Diriyah at an exhibition in Riyadh on Tuesday, describing the collection as a tribute to the Kingdom and its leadership. In the exhibition titled “Diriyah: Past and Present,” the ambassador showcased the Kingdom’s historic birthplace through his eyes. Prince Sultan bin Salman Al-Saud attended the exhibition and highlighted the close ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Speaking to Arab News about the importance of an art exhibition such as this in Saudi-Pakistan cultural ties, Prince Sultan said: “It means more than culture, it means that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are great countries that have been together and will continue to be together as the world is existing. “To choose a venue of culture and to have an ambassador painting about an area that’s dear to myself, an area that I have more or less followed and lived in and promoted for the last 40 years is very heartwarming so it’s a very wonderful touch for the ambassador to choose Diriyah.” Prince Sultan also said he had proposed visiting another part of Saudi Arabia with Farooq. Farooq painted works depicting Diriyah, the birthplace of the Saudi state, including artworks of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif and Wadi Hanifa. “As I learn more about (Diriyah) and about the role of his Majesty King Salman, when he was the governor of Riyadh region, of what he had done for preserving and protecting its heritage as well, that really inspired me to go ahead and do this whole project,” Farooq told Arab News. Farooq highlighted that his artistic journey was inspired by the transformation of Diriyah, guided by the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In his artwork, the ambassador highlights the pivotal role of Diriyah in the Kingdom’s past and future, which inspired him to create the 18 paintings. Farooq said he began the project in 2023 and completed the paintings over three years, balancing his artistic work with his diplomatic responsibilities. Artists, officials and diplomats attended the exhibition, including Australia’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Miles Armitage. “It’s a very special exhibition, paintings of Diriyah by the Pakistan Ambassador. I think it’s a wonderful way to demonstrate his affection for Saudi Arabia and particularly Diriyah,”Armitage said. Armitage said the paintings of At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace were among his favorites.“When you go to Diriyah, which we all like to do, it just sort of captures that vibrancy and also that sense of serenity,” he said.