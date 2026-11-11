RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has 173 approved blood donation centers and sites across the Kingdom, according to a guide issued as part of the annual national blood donation campaign, which aims to encourage voluntary donations and maintain blood supplies. The Ministry of Health accounts for the largest share of the network, with 140 centers, blood banks, and government hospitals. The system is also supported by mobile blood donation units deployed at public locations, parks, walking areas, and shopping centers, allowing donation services to reach people in different parts of the community. The private healthcare sector contributes 22 specialized hospitals and centers, while other healthcare sectors operate 11 medical facilities affiliated with specialized hospitals, military institutions, and other major healthcare organizations. Riyadh region has the largest number of donation centers and points, with 33 locations, followed by Jazan with 17 and Asir with 16. The Eastern Province has 12 locations, while Jeddah has 11. Additional donation sites are distributed across Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Al-Ahsa, Tabuk, and other regions and governorates. The distribution of donation facilities across the Kingdom is intended to make blood donation more accessible to residents while helping blood banks maintain sufficient supplies to meet medical needs. Blood and its components are required for a range of medical situations, including surgeries, accidents, and the treatment of patients with chronic conditions. To make donation more convenient, centers offer flexible operating hours, including morning and evening periods. Some major hospitals continue to receive donors until later hours, giving employees and other members of the community greater opportunities to donate outside standard working hours. The campaign has also adopted a more accessible approach to reaching potential donors by deploying mobile blood donation units and establishing donation sites in shopping centers and other high-traffic locations, including Othaim Markets, Al-Naseem Walkway and Tabuk Park. The initiative aims to bring donation services closer to the public and encourage greater community participation in blood donation.