The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, approved the Kingdom’s 2027 budget. Saudi state television said on Tuesday that the Kingdom approved its 2027 budget and set total spending at 1.39 trillion riyals ($370.48 billion), with total revenues expected to reach 1.2 trillion riyals ($319.84 billion). It also estimated deficit of 190 billion riyals ($50.64 billion). During the Cabinet session in Riyadh, the crown prince stated that that the budget drives Vision 2030 impact, sustains growth, and prioritizes citizens' welfare and fiscal sustainability.