The deal, which runs from 2027-29, will seek to strengthen institutional capacity to protect integrity, combat corruption and build expertise in relevant areas

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UN on Friday signed an agreement to work more closely in the fight against corruption. The deal, which runs from 2027-29, will seek to strengthen institutional capacity to protect integrity, combat corruption and build expertise in relevant areas. It will also enhance cooperation through specialized programs and activities. The agreement was signed at the UN headquarters in Vienna by the President of the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous and the Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime Monica Juma. The signing ceremony was also attended by Saudi Ambassador to Austria Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid Tawlah.