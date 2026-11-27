Two-day meeting will focus on how the three countries would put their mutual defense pledge into practice

Pakistan’s defense minister says Saudi Arabia’s conflict with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis is on the agenda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye held talks in Islamabad on Friday on how to implement their Makkah defense pact, a Pakistani Foreign Office official confirmed to Arab News. The Saudi and Turkish foreign ministers are expected to attend the two-day meeting on Nov. 27–28, which will focus on how the countries would put their mutual defense pledge into practice. Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye signed the agreement in Makkah on Aug. 7 amid heightened regional tensions over the US-Israeli war against Iran. The pact commits them to treating an armed attack on any one of the three countries as an attack on all. Türkiye completed ratification on Friday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally approved the agreement, according to the country’s Official Gazette. “The committee meetings have started,” a Pakistani Foreign Office official told Arab News on Friday late afternoon, giving no details of participants or the agenda. Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told AFP on Wednesday the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis would be among the issues discussed. At their first committee meeting in Istanbul on Aug. 31, the three countries agreed to establish a permanent secretariat in Riyadh and pursue joint development and production of defense technology. At emergency talks in Riyadh on Oct. 5, the committee condemned attacks targeting Saudi cities and civilian facilities and confirmed retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood as the alliance’s first secretary-general for a three-year term. Islamabad police imposed temporary traffic restrictions to accommodate the foreign delegations. Heavy vehicles are barred from entering Islamabad and neighboring Rawalpindi via the motorway and Grand Trunk Road until 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The Faizabad Bus Terminal and part of the capital’s bus network are also affected, and two hiking trails in the Margalla Hills are closed Friday. Most roads in Islamabad remained open to regular traffic on Friday, while police sealed off the Red Zone, which houses Parliament, the Supreme Court, federal ministries and foreign diplomatic missions. The government directed ministries and other federal offices in the area to work remotely for the day.