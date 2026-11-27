RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye will accelerate efforts to support the Kingdom’s security amid ongoing Houthi attacks, the three Makkah Defense Alliance members said on Friday.



The nations signed the agreement in August and held the second meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Islamabad on Friday.



The trio strongly condemned the “persistent and heinous attacks by the Houthis militia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”



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