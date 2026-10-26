RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces launched HMS Neom this weekend, the second combat vessel in the second phase of the Kingdom’s Al-Sarawat Project, at the Navantia shipyard in San Fernando, Spain. The launch on Sunday follows the completion of the ship’s hull construction and assembly. Its systems will be equipped, installed and integrated in Saudi Arabia before acceptance trials are conducted on land and in Saudi waters, supporting technology transfer and the localization of naval military industries. The ceremony was attended by Royal Saudi Naval Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Gharibi, Saudi Ambassador to Spain Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf Al-Muqrin and senior executives from Navantia, including chairman Ricardo Dominguez, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Al-Gharibi praised the Saudi-Spanish partnership and credited the support of King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman with strengthening the armed forces’ capabilities, readiness and operational efficiency. He also commended the engineers and technicians involved in the project, saying Al-Sarawat would enhance naval readiness and build national expertise through logistical support, crew training and qualification. The second phase includes three Avante 2200-class multi-mission combat vessels: HMS Al-Madinah, HMS Neom and HMS AlUla. It follows the first phase, which saw five combat vessels built and delivered to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces. The project’s second phase also includes a plan to qualify more than 100 Saudi engineers and localize combat-system integration and maintenance operations. One of its key outcomes is the Hazm naval combat management system, described in the statement as the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia. It was developed through a strategic partnership between Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Navantia. The General Authority for Military Industries supported the project through an industrial participation agreement with Navantia aimed at localizing capabilities, transferring knowledge and technology, and developing the Kingdom’s military industries. The vessels are equipped with advanced systems designed to counter air, surface and subsurface threats, strengthening the Kingdom’s ability to protect its strategic interests and secure vital maritime routes.