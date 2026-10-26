Aim to streamline entry and will be mandatory in 6 months

Pact between govt ministries, agencies, insurance industry

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior launched an Absher Travel for Visitors service on Monday to help streamline entry at the Kingdom’s land borders. The service is available through the Absher app for GCC nationals and other visitors, the MOI said on X. It has been launched in partnership with the ministries of foreign affairs and tourism, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, Communications, Space and Technology Commission, Insurance Authority, General Directorate of Passports, and Public Security. The service aims to simplify entry procedures, allowing travelers to complete requirements digitally before arriving at the border. They can also register and insure their vehicles. The ministry said the service would become mandatory within six months from the launch date. Absher, the one-click e-services app launched by the ministry in 2015 is now regarded as the leading government platform for citizens and residents, freeing them from bureaucratic procedures and queuing. The app makes electronic government services available for beneficiaries immediately in the Kingdom and abroad, and allows residents to make appointments, and renew IDs, passports, driver’s licenses and car registrations.