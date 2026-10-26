Social security recipients will receive SR500 a month to help offset higher electricity and water costs

Salary threshold will rise to SR5,000 following a 6-month transition period, followed by a second phase raising it to SR6,000

RIYADH: Saudi citizens have welcomed newly announced financial support measures set to take effect in January 2027, expressing appreciation for additional assistance as the Kingdom prepares to introduce changes to electricity and water tariffs. King Salman ordered a series of measures following a proposal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, coinciding with changes to electricity and water consumption rates that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027. The measures include a SR500 ($133) monthly allowance for specified civilian and military employees, retirees and eligible beneficiaries of deceased social insurance subscribers or retirees, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Eligible social security recipients will also receive SR500 a month to help offset higher electricity and water costs. Dalal Al-Hamoudi, a retired educator with more than 35 years of experience who lives in Riyadh, welcomed the decision, saying it reflected the government’s commitment to supporting citizens. “A decree like this, especially during times of conflict, reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to prioritizing its people. As Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, our most valuable asset and wealth is our people and we truly see that in action,” she told Arab News. Al-Hamoudi, who is among the retirees expected to benefit from the new measures, expressed appreciation for the additional support. “I extend my sincere gratitude to the Kingdom’s leadership, who are constantly creating new ways to support retirees,” she said. Yasser A., originally from Qassim and now living in Riyadh, also welcomed the announcement. “I am not surprised by this announcement,” he told Arab News. “Our government puts its people first. Having leadership that looks after its citizens’ future is one of the many reasons we are always proud.” The announcement also drew reactions on social media. Writing on X, Mishaal Alinzey said: “Increasing salaries in such circumstances is not merely numbers added to accounts, but rather a message of reassurance from our government to families, a support for the employee, and an aid for everyone whose shoulders have been burdened by the demands of life.” The measures also include changes to the wage threshold used under the Nitaqat Saudization program. Previously set at SR4,000, the threshold determines the salary a Saudi employee must earn to count fully toward a company’s Saudization requirements. The threshold will increase to SR5,000 following a six-month transition period, with a second phase raising it to SR6,000 12 months later. According to SPA, the previous SR4,000 threshold was announced in November 2020 and took effect in April 2021, replacing the SR3,000 requirement introduced in 2013.