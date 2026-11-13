A major traffic accident in Fujairah, UAE, left at least 14 people dead and 30 injured

In Turkiye, four military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Malatya

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday expressed its condolences to the United Arab Emirates and Turkiye following two separate fatal crashes that claimed a combined 18 lives. In a statement posted on its X account, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the UAE after a major multi-vehicle traffic accident in the emirate of Fujairah left at least 14 people dead and 30 others injured. The ministry extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the UAE’s leadership, government, and people, as well as to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. In a separate statement on X, the ministry conveyed the Kingdom’s “sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy” to the government and people of Turkiye, as well as to the families of four military personnel killed in a helicopter crash in the eastern province of Malatya. The Kingdom also expressed solidarity with the victims’ families and with the Turkish government and people. Turkiye’s defense ministry said on Thursday that four personnel were killed when an S-70 helicopter crashed in Malatya.The wreckage was located and search-and-rescue operations were launched immediately after the crash, the ministry added.