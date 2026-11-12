Talks center on ongoing Houthi strikes targeting civilians and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and their effects on regional stability

Maritime security and energy supplies among the key topics, with a focus on efforts to maintain stable energy markets

RIYADH: The Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and China’s special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, discussed regional security, diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and the protection of vital shipping routes on Thursday. The talks during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Riyadh focused on continuing Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, and their implications for regional stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The officials also reviewed bilateral ties and diplomatic efforts to contain regional crises and prevent further escalation. Maritime security and energy supplies were a particular focus, with both officials emphasizing the need to maintain stable energy markets and safeguard freedom of navigation. They also highlighted the importance of protecting commercial shipping routes, particularly those that pass through the straits of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab, to ensure global trade and supply chains keep moving without disruption.