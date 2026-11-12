Houthi drone intercepted in the Riyadh region on Thursday evening

RIYADH: Two drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh region in separate incidents on Thursday.One of the interceptions took place in the morning and the second in the evening, according to the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen. The drone that was intercepted in the evening was launched by the Houthis, the coalition added. The coalition's spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki later announced that another drone had been destroyed in the Eastern Province.