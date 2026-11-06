Coalition says the drone was "intercepted and destroyed"

Najran and Makkah region were targeted earlier in the day

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's air defenses shot down a drone in the Riyadh area late on Friday. Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said the drone was "intercepted and destroyed." The drone attack comes amid ongoing strike attempts on Saudi Arabia by the Houthi militia in Yemen. Two ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran province were shot down on Friday morning and a drone was intercepted in the Makkah region a few hours later. The Iran-backed militia has been targeting civilian facilities, including airports, energy infrastructure and Islam’s holiest cities in Saudi Arabia.