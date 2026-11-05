RIYADH: King Saud Medical City (KSMC) in Riyadh has successfully reconstructed the severely injured forearm of a patient in his 50s who suffered extensive injuries in a traffic accident, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

According to SPA, an upper limb surgery team at KSMC, a member of the Riyadh First Health Cluster, treated the patient for an open, comminuted fracture involving the joint surface, with bone loss exceeding eight centimeters.

Doctors removed damaged tissue and carried out a series of surgical procedures over less than a month, culminating in a bone reconstruction operation to repair the defect.

After a year of follow-up care, the patient’s bone had fully healed and he regained more than 80 percent of the affected joint’s range of motion without pain, SPA reported.

KSMC said the outcome demonstrated the specialized expertise of its medical teams and the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration in managing complex traumatic injuries and restoring mobility.

The achievement adds to a series of recent medical milestones at the facility. In June, KSMC became the first Ministry of Health hospital in Saudi Arabia to perform left bundle branch area pacing (LBBAP) pacemaker implantation procedures using BIOTRONIK’s latest cardiac pacing technology. The advanced technique provides more physiological electrical stimulation of the heart and is designed to improve cardiac function and patient outcomes.

Established in 1956, KSMC, also known as Shemaisi Hospital, is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading public tertiary-care institutions and a Level 1 Trauma Center. The medical city has a capacity of about 1,400 beds and employs more than 8,000 staff, with specialties that include trauma care, orthopedics, critical care and emergency medicine.