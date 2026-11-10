Prince Mohammed highlighted the ongoing threat posed by the Houthis to civilian infrastructure.

The Deputy Governor was briefed on the measures taken by Aramco and relevant authorities to address the situation.

RIYADH: Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman inspected a Saudi Aramco administrative building in the capital on Monday to assess limited damage caused by a Houthi attack on civilian facilities. He said the attack underscored the Houthis’ continued targeting of civilian infrastructure and praised the efforts of civilian, military and security personnel. He was briefed on measures taken by the company and relevant authorities and directed that all necessary resources be provided to facilitate the work of Aramco employees.