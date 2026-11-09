Riyadh meetings with Norway, Sweden envoys cover issues of mutual interest

RIYADH: Saudi Vice Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen Al-Khalaf met Norway’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Kjersti Tromsdal at the Ministry of Finance in Riyadh on Monday. They discussed economic and financial issues of mutual interest, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation in international development, the Finance Ministry said on X. Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received Sweden’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Maria Hakansson in Riyadh on Sunday. The parties discussed issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said on X.