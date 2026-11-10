ISLAMABAD: Eight Pakistanis have received the 2026 Diana Award for initiatives ranging from polio prevention and girls’ education to legal assistance, disaster recovery and women’s economic empowerment, joining young changemakers from around the world recognized for their contributions to social causes.

The awards come as Pakistan grapples with persistent challenges in education, public health, gender inequality and climate vulnerability, with young volunteers and community-led organizations increasingly working to address gaps in access to essential services. Their initiatives span rural communities, underserved urban neighborhoods and areas affected by natural disasters.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate young people from across the world receiving the Diana Award this year,” Dr. Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, said in a statement announcing the recipients on November 4.

“Their courage, compassion and determination to tackle some the world’s most pressing challenges are a powerful reminder that young people are the changemakers of today.”

Established in 1999 in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award recognizes young people for social action and humanitarian work. It is supported by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and this year honored 198 recipients from 44 countries.

Among the Pakistani recipients is 24-year-old Sara Ali, founder of the Pakistan Polio Project, which works to counter vaccine misinformation, build public confidence in immunization and support frontline health workers.

“Through community outreach, Sara has inspired more than 100 volunteers to educate families, promote immunization awareness and support progress toward a polio-free Pakistan,” the Diana Award website said.

“Her work brings young people into the heart of public health advocacy, showing how youth leadership and community education can help build greater understanding and protect children from preventable illness,” it added.

Another recipient, 17-year-old Areeba Suleman from Dera Ghazi Khan in southern Punjab, founded SheRise Pakistan, a student-led organization promoting girls’ education and leadership opportunities.

Through mentorship, advocacy and community activities, the initiative has reached more than 6,000 students, according to the award organizers.

Her work addresses educational disparities in a country where girls, particularly those in rural and low-income communities, face significant barriers to schooling, including poverty, distance and social restrictions.

Mariam Rehman, 19, was also recognized for founding the Pro-Justice Project while studying law and finance at the University of Sydney. The initiative has built a network of more than 250 volunteer lawyers and supported over 1,000 legal cases across Pakistan, particularly involving women facing harassment, discrimination and other barriers to justice.

Other recipients were recognized for work in disaster response, health care and economic inclusion.

Muhammad Ibrahim, 16, collaborated with the Punjab government on digital mapping and field surveys to assess flood damage and support compensation planning for nearly 300,000 families.

He also helped provide free rooftop rainwater-harvesting systems to around 4,000 families in Murree, addressing water scarcity and reducing the burden of collecting water, particularly for women and girls.

“By combining technology with community action, [Ibrahim] is helping people recover from disasters while addressing water scarcity and reducing the daily burden of collecting water on women and girls,” the award website said.

Another Pakistani, Ali Azan Ahmed Manj, 22, was honored for expanding health care access in Karachi and rural Sindh through the Humanity Initiative, which has mobilized more than 1,000 student volunteers across three university chapters and provided medical services to over 10,000 patients.

Noor Abdul Ghani, 21, a machine-learning engineer and artificial intelligence student, founded WinSci Pakistan to encourage girls and women to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The initiative conducts school outreach, educational sessions and scholarship guidance, particularly for students with limited access to science education.

Reya Yassir Khawaja, 17, a student at Nord Anglia International School Dubai, established the SAFE Project, or Sanitation and Female Empowerment, to challenge stigma surrounding menstruation. Working with the KCS Foundation, she has distributed menstrual hygiene supplies and organized awareness sessions for underserved communities.

Vishal Parkash, 22, was recognized for initiatives promoting financial and legal inclusion.

“He founded RUBAN, connecting more than 200 women artisans across Karachi, Lahore and Sindh with formal markets and generating over PKR 5 million [$18,000] in revenue for its artisans,” the website said. “He also founded Emprende, providing financial and legal literacy training to refugees and migrants around the world.”

The Diana Award said this year’s recipients were selected for work aligned with four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: quality education, good health and well-being, reduced inequalities and climate action.

Of the 198 recipients, 65 were recognized for education-related initiatives, 51 each for health and inequality and 31 for climate action.