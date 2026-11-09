WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday there was “positive momentum” toward a deal to end the Iran war after meeting Qatar’s prime minister at the White House. He told reporters he believes the war in Iran “militarily is effectively over” and “we’re just keeping it the status quo.” He added that Iran has been “decapitated” but said he is still looking to make sure there’s a long-term solution to ensuring that Iran’s nuclear program is defanged. Trump added in a post on Truth Social that a resumption of US military strikes on Iran was “quite unlikely,” saying that Gulf powers wanted to keep the status quo. Qatar Prime Minister ​Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said he ‌had ‌positive ​discussions ‌with US ⁠President ​Donald Trump ⁠and Vice President JD Vance ⁠on ‌Monday. “Grateful for ‌the ​positive ‌discussions ‌on reaching a deal and ‌bringing peace to the ⁠region,” he ⁠said on X.