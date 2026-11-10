ISLAMABAD: Pakistan warned the United Nations Security Council on Monday that further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war could deepen threats to global food and energy security, particularly for developing countries, and called for renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

The warning comes as international concern grows over the vulnerability of global energy and commodity supplies to prolonged conflicts and disruptions along major trade routes. For import-dependent economies such as Pakistan, instability affecting oil shipments, grain markets and fertilizer supplies can translate into higher costs, pressure on foreign exchange reserves and increased food prices.

“Time and again, the staggering humanitarian consequences of this conflict, the effects on global food and energy security, and the impact of this on the developing countries, beyond the regional confines of this conflict have been highlighted,” Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, told the Security Council during a meeting on Ukraine.

“Any further intensification of the conflict will further augment these negative consequences,” he added, calling for de-escalation and protection of civilian lives and livelihoods.

The remarks come against the backdrop of the continuing US-Iran conflict, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, while Houthi attacks and threats to shipping around the Bab Al-Mandab Strait have heightened concerns over trade through the Red Sea.

Pakistan has been particularly exposed to disruptions in Gulf energy supplies because of its dependence on imported fuel and liquefied natural gas, much of it sourced from Qatar. It has consistently called for diplomacy rather than military escalation in the Middle East and has sought to facilitate diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.

Addressing the Security Council, Shah also expressed alarm over rising civilian casualties in Ukraine and attacks on energy facilities, transport networks and commercial vessels.

“We call upon both parties to desist from further expanding the conflict, de-escalate, scrupulously abide by International Law and International Humanitarian Law obligations and recommit to dialogue to bring an early end to this conflict,” he said.

He said Pakistan would continue supporting efforts to end the war while addressing the legitimate security concerns of all sides in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.